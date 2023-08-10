SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For almost 15 years, Treasures Consignment Boutique and Thrift Shop has been offering shoppers the thrill of the hunt. The store is run by the Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild and all proceeds go directly to support Saratoga Hospital.

They offer a wide selection of clothing, household and home decorating items, collectibles, vintage, linens, small furniture and more. The store is run by 40 volunteers, as well as part time and full time employees.

The store is located on 60 West Avenue in Saratoga Springs. They’re open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5p.m.