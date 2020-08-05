Discovering Saratoga: Travers Week 2020 Begins

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The countdown is on for the 151st running of the Runhappy Travers Stakes Race on Saturday. While there’s excitement over this year’s contenders, the community is still getting used to a quiet racing season.

While spectators still aren’t allowed inside the track, racing fans will be watching this year’s Runhappy Travers Stakes Race on their televisions.

“Travers is very exciting for Saratoga it’s a little bitter sweet that we can’t actually be there,” said Crafters Gallery Owner Christina Lowes.

John Coffey, a Saratoga resident, says he’s attended Travers Day at the Saratoga Race Course for the last 15 years.

“This year we’re going to be watching it from home and we live right by the track so that will be exciting and a little weird to be within walking distance and not be able to walk there,” said Coffey.

