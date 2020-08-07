Discovering Saratoga: Travers History Trivia

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In preparation for the 151st running of the Runhappy Travers Stakes Race on Saturday, NEWS10 is putting you to the test with a round of ‘Travers Trivia!’

This is an easy one to get you started! If you read the title of this article, you’ll know the answer. The correct answer is the Travers Stakes Race, which dates back to 1864.

The race is named for William Travers, a wealthy lawyer and investor who was the first president of the Saratoga Race Course and one of the prime movers behind its founding and construction. According to NYRA’s website, when Travers died in 1887, a newspaper hailed him as “the most popular man in New York.”

Kentucky, who was owned by Williams Travers, was the first horse to win the Travers Stakes Race in 1864.

