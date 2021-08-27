Discovering Saratoga: Travers blanket tradition continues

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For more than 25 years, Susan Garrett has been making the floral blankets that adorn the winner of the Travers Stakes Race. It’s a tradition she started at the Saratoga Race Course when she began making them in 1994.

SHE'S A BEAUT! 🌹🌼 In less than 24 hours, the winner of the Runhappy Travers Stakes Race will be adorned with this floral blanket made by Susan Garrett and her team.



Meet more of the talented women who help make the tradition possible! https://t.co/rnudBVU2dx @WTEN #10inToga pic.twitter.com/EkzrZ31BAi — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) August 27, 2021

Each Travers blanket is made with 750 red and white carnations.

Garrett has the help of a team of volunteers, comprised of old and new friends, that help her hand-stitch the handmade traditional item.

Together the team is able complete the blanket in four hours.