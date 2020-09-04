Discovering Saratoga: Tiz the Law Mania Sweeps Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The countdown is on for Tiz the Law to compete in the Kentucky Derby! Whether he wins or loses, the Hometown Favorite has the support of the community.

At Saratoga Awesome Dogs, a favorite of Sackatoga Stable Managing Partner Jack Knowlton, they added a Tiz the Law hot dog. The fan favorite features a beef hot dog, sweet pickles and horseradish mustard.

Stewart’s Shops launched an ice cream scoop named after the Thoroughbred, who won both the Travers Stakes and Belmont Stakes this season.

The limited edition flavor has a chocolate base, with bits of brownie and cheesecake mixed in. Tiz the Law’s owner, Jack Knowlton, requested a chocolate flavor and prompted the choice.

More 10 in Toga