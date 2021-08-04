Discovering Saratoga: Students uncover history of hats at Brookside Museum

10 in Toga
Posted: / Updated:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every hat tells a story. That’s the idea behind Brookside Museum’s exhibit called “The Social Lives of Hats.”

In conjunction with Skidmore College, students helping to uncover the people and history behind the museum’s vast hat collection. From an 1826 bicorn to an Edwardian Capote bonnet.

The Saratoga County History Center is dedicated to preserving and sharing the diverse histories of Saratoga County. Previously focused on the Brookside Museum in Ballston Spa, the History Center now offers a wide variety of innovative, exciting, and educational programming online.

The museum is open Thursday – Sunday. For more information, visit their website.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire