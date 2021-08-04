Discovering Saratoga: Students uncover history of hats at Brookside Museum

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every hat tells a story. That’s the idea behind Brookside Museum’s exhibit called “The Social Lives of Hats.”

In conjunction with Skidmore College, students helping to uncover the people and history behind the museum’s vast hat collection. From an 1826 bicorn to an Edwardian Capote bonnet.

The Saratoga County History Center is dedicated to preserving and sharing the diverse histories of Saratoga County. Previously focused on the Brookside Museum in Ballston Spa, the History Center now offers a wide variety of innovative, exciting, and educational programming online.

The museum is open Thursday – Sunday. For more information, visit their website.