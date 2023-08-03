SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – They say when one door closes, another one opens! That couldn’t be more true for Maura Pulver who is carving out a new path after the pandemic impacted her business three years ago.

After more than a decade, Maura closed the doors on her beloved neighborhood spot, Five Points Deli, in 2020. That’s when her catering business, Simply Food by Maura, was born.

“The whole pandemic changed so much so when I finally made the decision to close the restaurant I was really sad because I knew I was going to miss a lot of the customers, but they’re finding me anyway,” said Maura.

While she provides catering for events at the Elks Lodge, she also does private catering for weddings, baby showers, class reunions and much more. Simply Food by Maura operates out of the Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge #161. To contact Maura, visit her website.