Discovering Saratoga: Seniors meet TRF Herd Ambassadors

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Seniors meeting seniors! It was an adorable meeting made possible by the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation’s temporary home this summer in Saratoga.
My Teddy Bear and Brickbat will be spending the summer in Saratoga at the Bloomfield Farm, an active polo barn. The thoroughbreds’ presence in Saratoga aims to introduce and reinforce the TRF’s mission to the racing community, racing fans and the general public.
Their “summer job” is to raise awareness of the critical need and importance of thoroughbred aftercare.
Want to visit the horses? The TRF is hosting people on Mondays and Fridays until Sept. 6. Visits are free of charge and by appointment.
