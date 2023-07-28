SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat winning the Triple Crown back in 1973. A larger-than-life traveling monument celebrating the anniversary, arrived for a limited time in Saratoga Springs.

Standing at life and a half size and spanning 21 feet, hoof to hoof, the bronze statue of Secretariat and Jockey Ron Turcotte is turning heads at the Saratoga Race Course. “Racing into History” was created by Jocelyn Russell.

“I like to hide in the background. I just love to watch people come up and they’re always beaming you know everybody is excited about it and they get all their kids in front of it,” said Jocelyn.

The statue will leave Saratoga in the middle of August and make its way to its permanent home in Virginia, the birth state of the iconic horse.