SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Alex Domínguez, a student at Saratoga Springs High School, is following in his famous dad’s footsteps. As part of his journey to become an Eagle Scout, he built and painted six benches for the soccer field in the Backstretch area.

“Any opportunity we have to create something, to work alongside an outside agency or a student, like Alex, is incredible to give back to the Backstretch because they do so much for our economy and this industry,” said Saratoga Program Director for the Backstretch Employee Service Team.

He had help with the project from his parents, including his dad, Ramon Domínguez, a retired jockey and Hall of Fame member. Together, they built and painted the six benches in the different barn colors of their sponsors.

In addition to the six benches, another one was auctioned to help the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund. It raised more than $6,000 for the cause.

“It feels good because we know how important their jobs are here and how hard they work so it just feels good to give back a little,” said Alex.