SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new Saratoga keepsake is popping up left and right in Saratoga Springs: hand-painted wooden jockey silks. The man behind the silks is Steve Labate, a resident of Saratoga Springs.

Labate started making wooden jockey silks a couple of years ago as house markers for street addresses. Once his daughter convinced him to start selling them, they began flying off the shelves.

“It kind of took off into a lot of different directions that weren’t first envisioned. I’m making them now for people’s weddings, for kids’ rooms, for bedrooms,” said Labate.

And it isn’t just his Saratoga-themed silks that people want, it’s team colors and superhero-inspired designs. Horse owners have even come to him wanting a keepsake of their own.

You can purchase the wooden jockey silks in person at Tailgate and Party on 33 Phila Street. If you want a custom order, you can email Steve Labate at Stevelabate44@gmail.com.