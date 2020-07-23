Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga librarian recreates historical outfits

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Caitlin Sheldon, a Saratoga Springs Public Library librarian and historical costumer, gets inspiration from the past. The self-taught costumer uses historical images of people from the past to fuel the ornate outfits she recreates.

The more elaborate the dress, the better she says.

“There’s a lot of intricate details and if you’re looking into the more historical construction techniques, it becomes much more challenging which I think is the fun part,” said Sheldon.

Most recently, she traveled to Colonial Williamsburg to take pictures in her latest creation: Riding Habit (photo 3 & 4 in the slideshow).

Last year, she was inspired by a historical photograph she saw at the library, rebuilding a Victorian dress (photo 5 in the slideshow) for a project titled “Refashioning Saratoga.”

The project was completed with the help of Saratoga Arts and an Individual Artist Grant funded by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

