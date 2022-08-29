PORTER CORNERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On most days you can find Robin Schumacher in her workshop at her home in Porter Corners. The artist became the Saratoga Jockey Painter by accident, a joke that opened the door to a fruitful endeavor.

“We just laughed about it at first and then I painted one up and put it in Impressions and that’s the only advertising I’ve ever done,” said Robin Schumacher.

Schumacher creates male and now more recently, female, lawn jockey statues. When she first started, the lawn jockey statues cost $650, but due to inflation, she now charges $800 per statue.

Since she started her business more than 10 years ago other artists have joined the lawn jockey game, but she’ll be quick to tell you there’s room for everyone. In the same breath, she’ll say it’s her eye for detail that sets her apart.