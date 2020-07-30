Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Jockey Painter debuts ‘Lea’

10 in Toga

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Jockey Painter Robin Schumacher has created the first female lawn jockey statute. Looking in the mirror for inspiration, she named her Lea, after her middle name.

At the beginning of the year, she crafted the mold and copyrighted the idea.

The first one was be given to a female-owned business. 

If you’re interested in purchasing a lawn jockey statue, call her at 518-225-1188.

More 10 in Toga

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga