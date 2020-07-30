Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Jockey Painter debuts ‘Lea’

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Jockey Painter Robin Schumacher has created the first female lawn jockey statute. Looking in the mirror for inspiration, she named her Lea, after her middle name.

At the beginning of the year, she crafted the mold and copyrighted the idea.

The first one was be given to a female-owned business.

If you’re interested in purchasing a lawn jockey statue, call her at 518-225-1188.

