SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway, it’s not about the destination, but the journey! Since their grand opening in May, the new scenic train adventure in Corinth has been on a roll.

“People love it! The word is quickly spreading, the trains are full on weekends, we have families who are coming back three, four, or five times,” said Hal Raven, owner and train conductor.

There are more train rides being added all the time! Including special themed rides (for example: pizza party & sunset rides) and seasonal rides.

Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway is located at 9 Railroad Place, Corinth, N.Y. 12866. For the latest ticketing information, keep checking their website.