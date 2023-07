SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 1, a candy store in Saratoga Springs, known around the region for its peppermint pigs, celebrated 25 years in business. Saratoga Candy Co. is a dream-come-true for Dawn Oesch who says she loves coming to work every day.

Saratoga Candy Co. is located at 353 Broadway Lower Level in Saratoga Springs. For the latest hours of operation, visit their website.