Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga artist captures joyful moments

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With every stroke of her paintbrush, Artist Gretchen Tisch sets out to create a masterpiece. While no two pieces are ever the same, they do share one similar goal: to spread joy!

From hand-painted hats to face masks, Tisch is always expanding the items she offers at her shop on 517 Broadway called “Feathered Antler.”

In 2018, she started doing live wedding portraits for couples after two brides requested the experience on their big day.

Now, she averages about 15 live wedding portrait sessions annually.

