Discovering Saratoga: Roosevelt II Bathhouse

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Closed since the 1980s, the Roosevelt II Bathhouse located in Saratoga Spa State Park just reopened. With safety guidelines in place, park officials are excited to welcome the community back to the historic location.

The iconic Georgian Revival-style bathhouse was first opened in 1935 by former New York Governor and President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The bathhouse’s reopening is part of a $2.3 million project that is restoring and improving the Roosevelt Baths.

Under the NY Parks 2020 initiative, the bathhouse’s historic lobby has been restored, new restrooms installed, new heating, ventilation and plumbing systems added, toxic asbestos removed, and programming space added for a planned artistic and wellness center.

Future plans include use of a portion of the 18,000 square-foot facility by the not-for-profit group COESA. The facility will open once state regulations aimed at preventing spread of COVID-19 allow.

