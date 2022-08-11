SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Pekingese named Wasabi started gaining attention when he was named ‘Best in Show’ at the Westminster Dog Show in 2021. Now retired, the pooch with perfect hair is enjoying his summers in Saratoga Springs.

Wasabi started showing promise from a young age. At only four months old, he would show his handler and owner, David Fitzpatrick, his talents.

“As soon as I put a lead on him on Wasabi, he just took off and I thought, this dog has the natural showmanship that you really look for, he was born with it,” said Fitzpatrick.

At four years old, Wasabi is now retired. In his free time, he likes sleeping, eat and creating the next generation of champion dogs.