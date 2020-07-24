Discovering Saratoga: Remembering Quick Call

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, In the Money Players Podcast and Walt & Whitman Brewing hosting a ‘VIP Watch Party’ for the Quick Call Stakes. The benefits of the fundraiser are going to the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation.

It’s a party for the horses! VIP watch party underway @whitmanbrewing in honor of #QuickCall hosted by @InTheMoneyMedia @loomsboldly @Utbighair – $100 donation to the horses & lots of fun & $5 beers. Come join us! Details https://t.co/QpCSk7YIjr pic.twitter.com/9j928wrpvN — Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (@trfinc) July 24, 2020

A $100 donation reserved a VIP spot in the brewery’s beer garden to watch the races, hosted by Peter Thomas Fornatale and Jonathon Kinchen of the In the Money Players Podcast.

The brewing said they will match all donations for the event, up to $5,000.

