Discovering Saratoga: Remembering Quick Call

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, In the Money Players Podcast and Walt & Whitman Brewing hosting a ‘VIP Watch Party’ for the Quick Call Stakes. The benefits of the fundraiser are going to the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation.

A $100 donation reserved a VIP spot in the brewery’s beer garden to watch the races, hosted by Peter Thomas Fornatale and Jonathon Kinchen of the In the Money Players Podcast.
The brewing said they will match all donations for the event, up to $5,000.

