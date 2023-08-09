SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Racing fans near and far came together this week to remember Maple Leaf Mel, a 3-year-old gray filly who collapsed to the track during the Grade 1 Test Stakes on Saturday. Fans on social media raised more than $3,000 to purchase flowers to fill the empty stall that housed the late Maple Leaf Mel.

The New York Racing Association released a statement Saturday night saying Maple Leaf Mel had a “catastrophic injury to her right front leg,” and that she was “humanely euthanized due to the severity of the injury.” The following morning, Pretty Mischievous trainer Brendan Walsh delivered the Test Stakes flower blanket to trainer Melanie Giddings’ barn.

On Wednesday, a new filly moved into the late Maple Leaf Mel’s empty stall. Her name is Mel’s Baby Sister.