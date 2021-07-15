Discovering Saratoga: Quick Call Memorial

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – He was a horse for the course! Foaled in 1984, Quick Call is the racing horse known for his work on and off the track.

On Wednesday, the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (TRF) partnering with the New York Racing Association (NYRA) to unveil a memorial marker for Quick Call at Clare Court. Surrounded by those who knew him best, the memorial celebrates not only his racing career but his life in retirement.

In his lifetime earned more than $800,000 and won numerous graded stakes races. When he won nine races at Saratoga, they deemed him the “horse for the course.”

In 2001, he arrived at the TRF and was an equine teacher in their Second Chances Program. He became a “posterhorse” for aftercare, serving as an ambassador for all retired Thoroughbred racehorses.

Founded in 1983, the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation is a national organization devoted to saving Thoroughbred horses no longer able to compete at the racetrack from possible neglect, abuse, and slaughter. As the oldest Thoroughbred rescue in the country, the TRF provides lifelong sanctuary to retired Thoroughbreds throughout their lifetime.