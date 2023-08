SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in downtown Saratoga Springs, PDT Market is a specialty gourmet grocery store that allows shoppers to eat and drink while they shop. The concept here is choose your own adventure.

PDT Market is located at 55 Railroad Place in Saratoga Springs. According to its website, the market is open Monday–Tuesday from 10 a.m.–8 p.m., Wednesday from 8 a.m.–8 p.m., Thursday–Friday from 8 a.m.–9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m.–8 p.m. and Sunday: 8 a.m.–6 p.m.