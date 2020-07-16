Discovering Saratoga: Off Track Experiences

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just because spectators aren’t allowed into the Saratoga Race Course this year, doesn’t mean racing fans aren’t finding a way to celebrate in true Saratoga fashion.

At Prime at Saratoga National, the Opening Day event kicking off at 12:30 p.m. The socially-distanced party was one of approximately 25 watch parties happening in celebration of the start of the summer meet at local establishments throughout the Spa community.

Executives from the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) along with city leaders stopping by Racing City Brewing fo a crommunity viewing party, both to show their support and celebrate Opening Day.

The 2020 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course will begin on Thursday, July 16 and run through Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

Under current New York State guidelines, Saratoga Race Course is open without spectators in attendance.

For a list of hot spots in Saratoga Springs hosting watch parties during the racing season, click here.

