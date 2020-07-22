Discovering Saratoga: New York Race Track Chaplaincy

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since September 1986, the New York Race Track Chaplaincy has helped the backstretch community with children’s enrichment, social service, and recreational programs, educational opportunities, and non-denominational religious services.

More than 3,500 people make up the community of workers who work behind the scenes in support of the thoroughbred racing industry at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack, and Saratoga Springs Race Course.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the nonprofit organization operates this racing season, relying on Zoom and emailing to make sure workers get their one-on-one counseling.

Backstretch workers received food from the Chaplaincy on Tuesday.

Last week, backstretch families arriving in town were greeted with a special surprise! The Chaplaincy, along with volunteers and sponsors, teaming up to clean and redecorate the summer housing for the families.

If you want to donate to the Chaplaincy and their programs, visit their website.

