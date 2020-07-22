SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since September 1986, the New York Race Track Chaplaincy has helped the backstretch community with children’s enrichment, social service, and recreational programs, educational opportunities, and non-denominational religious services.
More than 3,500 people make up the community of workers who work behind the scenes in support of the thoroughbred racing industry at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack, and Saratoga Springs Race Course.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the nonprofit organization operates this racing season, relying on Zoom and emailing to make sure workers get their one-on-one counseling.
Last week, backstretch families arriving in town were greeted with a special surprise! The Chaplaincy, along with volunteers and sponsors, teaming up to clean and redecorate the summer housing for the families.
If you want to donate to the Chaplaincy and their programs, visit their website.
More 10 in Toga
- Discovering Saratoga: New York Race Track Chaplaincy
- NYRA to host Virtual Dog Adoption Series during 2020 meet at Saratoga Race Course
- Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation’s Drive-thru BBQ set for August 11
- Horse Connection: Roman’s Paradise
- Discovering Saratoga: Horse owners react to being permitted at Saratoga Race Course