SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new gallery created by six artists recently opened its doors in the Beekman Street Arts District, an area known for its creativity. Located at 73 Beekman Street, Cottage of Art & Design is a treasure trove of unique artwork.

Inside the new gallery, you will find artwork from the following six artists:

Amejo Amyot – Painting and Clay Sculpture

Meg Dalton – Fiber Arts

Meryl Davis – Jewelry and Mosaics

Nancy Niefield – Clay Sculpture and Pottery

Susan Rivers – Fiber Arts

Don Shore – Custom Tiles

The artists are all in their sixties and seventies. For Susan Rivers, opening a space on Beekman Street is a dream more than a decade old.

“I moved to Saratoga primarily to have an artist presence,” she said.

Once a month during the summer the Beekman Street Arts District hosts a pop-up event where local artists set up on the lawns and porches on the street to showcase their works of art. After this evening’s event from 5 – 8 p.m., the next one is scheduled for Friday, August 12.