Discovering Saratoga: National Museum of Racing reopens Sept. 5

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After much anticipation, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame is set to reopen on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Closed for renovations since January, the museum was originally scheduled to open to the public on July 16 coinciding with opening day at Saratoga Race Course. The Covid-19 pandemic pushing back their timeline.

Artist behind the annual Travers Stakes posters, Greg Montgomery, created a one-of-a-kind mural for the museum.

A highlight of the renovations is their Hall of Fame Education Experience, which features a dynamic new Hall of Fame, including a signature film and cutting-edge interactive Hall of Fame digital plaques. The new digital inductee plaques will include an in-depth multi-media look at the lives and careers of each human and equine member of the Hall of Fame.

The @nmrhof opens this Saturday! We got a sneak peek inside the museum, full highlights – including what you need to know before your visit- coming online & at 4:30/5:30pm on @WTEN. 🐎🐎🐎https://t.co/aMNFWIccMT pic.twitter.com/zfcpij3WrJ — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) September 3, 2020

The museum will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new signature film, What It Takes: Journey to the Hall of Fame, will initially be shown at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. daily.

Per New York State health policies, the museum will open with a maximum of 24 visitors admitted every two hours. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

