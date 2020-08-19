Discovering Saratoga: Museum of Dance Class for Older Adults

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The National Museum of Dance is offering online classes for older adults called The Ageless Dancer Ballet Barre. This popular class was offered via Zoom to over one hundred participants in spring 2020 and returns for another session.

Taught by Mary Anne Fantauzzi, the class teaches classical ballet technique designed for participants ages 50+.

Dancers can use a chair or ballet barre for support. Participants will remain standing throughout the class to promote core stabilization and balance.

Ballet slippers or split sole sneakers and fitness attire are recommended.

Session 1: August 17 – October 5 (no class September 7 or 28) | 6 classes via Zoom

Session 2: October 19 – November 30 (no class November 23) | 6 classes via Zoom

According to the museum, reduced class fees are made possible by a grant from Soroptimist International of Saratoga County (SISC).

Want to sign up? Visit www.nationalmuseumofdance.org/calendar, or mail a check to the National Museum of Dance at 99 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Session 1: 6 classes for $30

Session 2: 6 classes for $30

Flexible class card: 10 classes for $60

For questions and to register, contact Mary Anne Fantauzzi at tours@dancemuseum.org.

