SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the second floor of the clubhouse at the Saratoga Race Course, equestrian fashion is hitting the catwalk at Miss Scarlett! The pop-up shop is just a small taste of what you’ll find at their boutique in downtown Saratoga Springs.

The store offers women’s clothing including hats, handbags, equestrian-themed dresses, handkerchiefs and much much more. Designer and store owner Jennifer Marcellus grew up a few blocks away from the Saratoga Race Course. She says seeing fans dressed up for race days in many ways inspired her love for fashion.

The two most popular items at Miss Scarlett are items Jen designed herself: Her eye-catching equestrian satin halter dresses and her Saratoga-inspired handbags. Both items are available in a variety of colors.

Her boutique is located on 19 Phila Street and her pop-up store is available on race days on the second floor of the clubhouse.

On July 30, TV personality Carson Kressley will host a fashion show and brunch party for Miss Scarlett’s Jen Marcellus featuring her racing-inspired designs. For more details, including ticketing information visit her website.