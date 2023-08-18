SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 15-year-old entrepreneur in Glenville gaining attention this summer for his business that helps racing fans secure their favorite spots at the track. Griffen Miller, a.k.a Canopy Kid, hit the trifecta when he started his canopy business at the Saratoga Race Course.

The most bookings he can do each day is four. On normal race days he charges $125 for the setup, which includes a canopy, spot selection, six chairs and a folding table. For major race days, like Travers Day, he charges $250.

This summer, Griffen has learned a lot about what it takes to run a business. From taxes to time management, he says he looks forward to building up the business for next summer.

He’s booked up on Travers Day and more days during the Saratoga Summer Meet. Contact him on Facebook for availability.