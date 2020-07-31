Discovering Saratoga: Flower blanket tradition continues

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some things never change. For Floral Designer Susan Garrett, it’s a relief.

For more than 25 years, Garrett and her army of loyal volunteers have created the homemade floral blankets that adorn champion race horses.

This year, despite the changes that have come because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Garrett has returned to create the blankets for the Belmont Stakes, Whitney Stakes Race and eventually, the Travers Stakes Race.

Because of safety precautions, she has enlisted less volunteers to maintain proper social distancing. All helpers wear masks while working and needles are sanitized between handlers.

According to Garrett, she works with rock stars and the extra steps, and less hands, haven’t added much more time to the process.

More 10 in Toga