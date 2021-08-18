Discovering Saratoga: Keville Handcrafted Chocolates

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Keville Handcrafted Chocolates started as one woman’s therapeutic outlet during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the blink of an eye, that outlet became a thriving business that ships locally and nationally.

After years of working in insurance and risk management, Rosemary Keville took a risk on herself. Starting small and quickly growing.

“It’s actually seeing other people enjoy them so I love making them and I love sharing them with other people so I can see the smile on their face and seeing how happy that makes them and it reminds me of my parents,” said Keville.

In June, the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place for the small business in Malta.

With flavors like spicy honey and hibiscus, she loves experimenting with new flavors and is always looking for new sweet ideas. Reach out to her with your chocolately ideas on social media!