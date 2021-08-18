Discovering Saratoga: Keville Handcrafted Chocolates

10 in Toga

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Keville Handcrafted Chocolates

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Keville Handcrafted Chocolates started as one woman’s therapeutic outlet during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the blink of an eye, that outlet became a thriving business that ships locally and nationally.

After years of working in insurance and risk management, Rosemary Keville took a risk on herself. Starting small and quickly growing.

“It’s actually seeing other people enjoy them so I love making them and I love sharing them with other people so I can see the smile on their face and seeing how happy that makes them and it reminds me of my parents,” said Keville. 

In June, the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place for the small business in Malta.

With flavors like spicy honey and hibiscus, she loves experimenting with new flavors and is always looking for new sweet ideas. Reach out to her with your chocolately ideas on social media!

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire