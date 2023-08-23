PORTER CORNERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For more than a decade, Robin Schumacher has been the artist behind painting the jockey statues at the Saratoga Race Course. She’s also the person behind keeping a special Travers tradition alive each year.

To honor the 50th anniversary of “Big Red” winning the Triple Crown, the artist has been painting quite a few jockeys in the blue and white checkered racing silks. This year she is donating a Secretariat jockey statue to Life Path’s “Meals on Wheels” program. It will be auctioned off on Friday night and it includes a plaque for the base that Ron Turcotte signed.

On Travers Day, she spends the day at the track, ready to re-paint the jockey silks on the statue the minute the race is called. If you’re interested in purchasing a custom jockey statue, email Robin at saratogajockeypainter@gmail.com.