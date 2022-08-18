SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In Saratoga Springs, there’s always reason to celebrate! One couple opened up Bocage, the city’s first Champagne bar, to educate and share their love of sparkling wines with others.

From sparkling to still wine, by the glass or by the bottle, the couple wanted to create a welcoming environment for an intimate date night or quick drink after work. They offer small bites including but not limited to tea sandwiches, meat and cheese boards, and oysters on the half shell.

Featuring some of New York’s best still wines to a long list of sparkling wines from around the world, the couple prides themselves on choosing wines that will delight and surprise their guests.

Located at 10 Phila Street, Bocage is open seven days a week. Bocage offers a late night ‘Happy Hour’ that includes 1/2 off anything open from 10 p.m. – close from Sunday – Thursday.