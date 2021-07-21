Discovering Saratoga: Inaugural New York Thoroughbred Aftercare Day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fashion for a cause! On Wednesday, Staci Snider from SNIDER Fashion hosted a fashion show at the Adelphi hotel to benefit the Saratoga WarHorse Foundation.

Snider, a fashion designer based in Saratoga Springs, has hosted events all over the country and the show was the first time she’s ever held one in her hometown.

The goal of the charity event was to raise money for the Saratoga WarHorse Foundation, a non-profit on a mission is to assist veterans dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress through equine-assisted therapy utilizing off-the-track Thoroughbreds.

Snider who has a local connection to horses growing up in the Spa City, comes from a family of veterans.

The theme of aftercare for horses taking centerstage from the catwalk to the track.

At the Saratoga Race Course, NYRA joining the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association and New York Thoroughbred Breeders in hosting the inaugural New York Thoroughbred Aftercare Day. The day pays tribute to an array of organizations involved in finding new homes and careers for retired racehorses.