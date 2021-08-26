Discovering Saratoga: Illions Carousel in Congress Park

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking for good old fashioned fun, look no further than this iconic landmark in Congress Park. Since its arrival to the park in 2002, the Illions Carousel has been entertaining people of ages.

Created by master carver Marcus Illions in 1910, the carousel features 28 uniquely carved horses and two sleds. Originally located at Kaydeross Park on Saratoga Lake, the carousel was restored and relocated to Congress Park in 2002. In 2019, a multi-year restoration project started to preserve the historic horses in the carousel with each of the horses receiving treatment to maintain their original beauty.

Closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Department of Public Works Commissioner Skip Scirocco announced in July that the historic carousel would reopen for public enjoyment.

The carousel is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a cost of $1 per ride. When it rains, it is closed.

Masks are required during rides at this time.