Discovering Saratoga: Illions Carousel in Congress Park

10 in Toga

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Congress Park Carousel

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking for good old fashioned fun, look no further than this iconic landmark in Congress Park. Since its arrival to the park in 2002, the Illions Carousel has been entertaining people of ages.

Created by master carver Marcus Illions in 1910, the carousel features 28 uniquely carved horses and two sleds. Originally located at Kaydeross Park on Saratoga Lake, the carousel was restored and relocated to Congress Park in 2002. In 2019, a multi-year restoration project started to preserve the historic horses in the carousel with each of the horses receiving treatment to maintain their original beauty.

Closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Department of Public Works Commissioner Skip Scirocco announced in July that the historic carousel would reopen for public enjoyment. 

The carousel is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a cost of $1 per ride. When it rains, it is closed.

Masks are required during rides at this time.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire