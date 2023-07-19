SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From now until Labor Day, 300 horseshoes from retired racehorses are being hidden in Saratoga Springs as part of a new treasure hunt to foster excitement and community engagment. The group, Saratoga Hidden Horseshoes, teamed up with Saratoga-based artist Frankie Flores to give away a special artist-inspired golden horseshoe on Wednesday evening.

The lucky individual who discovers the remarkable hidden horseshoe will not only secure an exclusive, signed piece of art by Frankie Flores but will also be awarded an exquisite 18k gold plated horseshoe crafted by the talented artist himself. With a value of $3000, this dazzling horseshoe represents a unique blend of artistic expression and good fortune.

Frankie Flores’ new gallery can be found at 19 Maple Ave. in Saratoga Springs. Revealed on NEWS10 ABC at 5:30 p.m., the golden horseshoe was hidden on Wednesday evening in Congress Park. Happy Hunting!