SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For some families in the Capital Region, getting a cone at Humpty Dumpty Ice Cream & Subs is a summer tradition that dates back to the 1950s. This year one local family marks 55 years of running the establishment.

Since it was founded in 1955, three local families have owned Humpty Dumpty. Ellsworth Ice Cream built the building and operated the business until 1960. In 1968, the Bishop family began their run as owners.

“Generations after generations of families have been coming here, you know? We’re a family owned business that treat people like our family,” said Brenda Jennings, the current owner.

Humpty Dumpty is located at 70 West Ave. in Saratoga Springs. The business will close for the season on Friday, September 1.