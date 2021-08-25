Discovering Saratoga: Hummingbird’s Blooms

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From seed to final arrangement, Farm-Florist Alexandra Norton does it all from her micro flower farm in Saratoga. Through hard work and her passion for horticulture, she’s been able to grow her small business Hummingbird’s Blooms.

Norton started the business last year after seeing the need for more cheer. Flowers according to her, do just that!

At Hummingbird’s Blooms you’ll find farm fresh flowers that can’t be flown in or found at major retailers. She cultivates flowers and greenery at her 1.5 acre suburban homestead using organic methods.

In addition to her unique arrangements, she delivers bouquets by bike in an effort to limit her carbon footprint. Norton uses a seasonal subscription service to get her arrangements into customers’ hands.

This summer she has 15 subscribers who receive bi-weekly deliveries for 12 weeks. This fall she’ll have a limited subscription with 4 deliveries for 5 subscribers.

Social media has been a big driver for business and is where she announces her seasonal subscriptions.

