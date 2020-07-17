Discovering Saratoga: Horse owners react to being permitted at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning Friday, a limited amount of licensed owners will be allowed inside the Saratoga Race Course. The announcement from NYRA comes after updated guidelines issued from the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) on Wednesday.
With safety at the forefront, entrance will be restricted to eight individuals in possession of a NYSGC license per horse. With the exception of Friday’s card, the application must be received 24 hours in advance of race day.
Carolyn Karlson, a horse owner in Saratoga, says the decision is “a dream come true.” On Wednesday, her Philly named Noblesque will run her first race ever at Saratoga.
Karslon says since she was 5 years old she dreamed about having a horse run at Saratoga and now, she’ll get to see the moment happen inside the race course.
Horses with identical ownership will be limited to 8 total admissions regardless of number of horses running that day and no same-day applications will be accepted.
