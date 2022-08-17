SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the end of Union Avenue and Circular Street, familiar faces welcome visitors to Saratoga Springs! The bronze statue depicts Native Dancer and Jockey Eric Guerin.

Native Dancer is known by many in the racing community as one of the finest race horses of all time. Coined the Grey Ghost, he was owned by Alfred Vanderbilt and trained by William Winfrey. The Grey Ghost went undefeated at Saratoga in the early 1950s – remaining a racing legend to this day.

The bronze statue was a gift to the city of Saratoga Springs in 2015 from Marylou Whitney and her husband John Hendrickson in honor of the town’s centennial. The bronze statue was built by Artist Gwen Reardon.

Tourists can take home a little piece of the landmark home by either capturing a photograph or visiting Impressions of Saratoga on Broadway to buy a memento of Native Dancer.