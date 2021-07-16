Discovering Saratoga: Health Care Heroes and First Responders Day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association honored local frontline workers for their dedication and service to the community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic during Health Care Heroes and First Responders Day, presented by CDPHP. The day included free grandstand admission for all health care professionals and first responders with proper identification.

Festivities kicked off with a singing of the National Anthem by Raymond Agnew from the Glens Falls Hospital.

In the afternoon, a special performance from the New York State Troopers Pipes and Drums as they marched down the track apron to the winner’s circle. Formed in 1997, all members of the band are active or retired New York State Police.

First responders and frontline workers being honored with their two races being dedicated in their honor.

But the celebrations don’t stop after Friday, frontline workers will be celebrated all season long through the CDPHP Hometown Hero program.

Each Friday of the 2021 summer meet beginning July 23, NYRA and CDPHP will recognize one Capital Region resident for their service to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic. Each NYRA Hometown Hero, presented by CDPHP, will receive the opportunity to present the trophy in the winner’s circle during a race that afternoon. For more information, including how to nominate a hero, click here.