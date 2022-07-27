SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hattie’s Restaurant has made a name for itself for its award-winning cuisine, even named the best fried chicken in New York State by Food Network. With three locations in Saratoga County, Hattie’s trackside location is a summertime tradition.

Since 1938, the establishment has been known for its New Orleans-style fried chicken made famous by Miss Hattie herself. Miss Hattie opened her chicken shack on Phila Street in Saratoga Springs in the late thirties, catering to all classes of people from the Saratoga Race Course.

The owner and chef was known for feeding people who didn’t have the means to pay. It’s a spirit of giving that continues today under its new leadership. Hattie’s Restaurant works with Business For Good, a nonprofit organization that puts the money made from their businesses back into local charities.

“Hattie’s stood for community, everything she did was about supporting friends, family in the neighborhood so we just continue that tradition,” said Chef Mark Graham.

Coming this fall, Hattie’s will be opening its fourth location in Albany’s South End. No exact date has been set.