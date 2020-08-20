Discovering Saratoga: Five Points Deli says goodbye

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After many decades, Five Points Deli is closing its doors. The neighborhood favorite making the announcement to close earlier this week on social media.

Owner Maura Pulver will move onto her own new venture: Simply Food by Maura. She promises to bring Five Points traditions with her like the free bagged lunch program, homemade Five Points dinners and the popular breakfast sandwiches.

Pulver’s decision comes after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and caused her to rethink what is important to her: cooking and feeding people.

She is excited for more space to be able to cook.

‘Simply Food by Maura’ Menu

Five Points Deli is expected to close by the end of the month. Pulver hopes to be in her new location by Sept. 7.

