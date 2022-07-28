SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s First Responders Day at the Saratoga Race Course! An annual event created by the New York Racing Association to honor and thank local police officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics. This year’s event took on special meaning as many agencies used the day as an opportunity to recruit for new hires.

The festivities kicked off with the New York State Police K-9 unit showcasing their skills and treating fans to a trackside demonstration. It was followed by a performance by the New York State Trooper Pipes and Drums on the track apron of the Saratoga Race Course.

“It’s a really great opportunity for us to engage with the community in a different way. A lot of times when people deal with us its at their worst moment… so opportunities like this give us the chance to talk to people and spend time getting to know our community members,” said Sergeant Angela McGovern.

According to Trooper Curtis Rich from the New York State Police, the following agencies are hiring: SUNY Albany, The Department of Corrections, Park Police, as well as the New York State Police.