SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Budweiser Clydesdales returned to the Saratoga Race Course for first time in more than 15 years this week. After arriving in town Monday evening, Wednesday was the first day racing fans had the opportunity to meet the majestic creatures face-to-face.

After a full day of visiting with racing fans on Wednesday, the horses will take a break on Thursday for grooming and rest. Ten horses are visiting including: Steve, Majestic, Brandon, Tim, Jack, Renny, Toby, Beck, Bandit and RJ.

On Friday, August 12, the Budweiser Clydesdales will continue their visit to Saratoga Race Course. Fans can enjoy photo opportunities in the afternoon with the full hitch of Budweiser Clydesdales, featuring eight of the legendary horses. The hitch will be stationed near Horse Sense, located across from Gate A, near the Berkshire Bank Family Zone. Following the third race, the Clydesdales will parade on the main track in front of the grandstand.

The horses’ lineage dates back more than three centuries when the breed was first developed for farm work in the region of Clydesdale, Scotland. The horses were initially introduced to the American public by Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Budweiser, on April 7, 1933, to commemorate the repeal of Prohibition.