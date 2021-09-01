Discovering Saratoga: Fan Appreciation Week

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s Fan Appreciation Week! To cap off a season that’s been called “the season of the fan,” the New York Racing Association thanking its fans with a series of special events, giveaways and offers during the final week of the 2021 season at Saratoga Race Course.

To kick off the festivities on Wednesday, fans lining up to secure a favorite track giveaway from yesteryear during a premium giveaway sale at Saratoga Race Course.

Looking for a deal on tickets? Fans can enjoy ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ offers on reserved seats in The Cutwater Stretch and Grandstand, and reserved tables in the Fourstardave Sports Bar and Miller Lite Picnic Paddock all week long.

And the deals don’t stop with tickets! Fans can also enjoy special savings during the final week on Cutwater Spirits’ ready-to-drink cocktails and Babe Rosé Wine. The beverages will be available for only $10 at The Cutwater Stretch, Cutwater Gazebo and all on-track restaurants.

For details on the deals, click here.