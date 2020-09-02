Discovering Saratoga: Face Mask Project at Tang Museum

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Although the Tang Teaching Museum is closed to the public, that’s not stopping them from working with Nicole Cherubini to extend the theme of her exhibit into the community.

Cherubini’s exhibition Shaking the Trees opened in February before it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a way to share the exhibit with the world, she partnered with MASKS4PEOPLE, an organization based in Catskill, New York, that was founded in response to COVID-19 by regional artists to create and distribute masks free to the community.

Together creating more than 500 unique masks.

Face mask project at the Tang Teaching Museum

They will be distributed to Skidmore students and other college community members, as well as regional community groups taking part in the Tang’s educational outreach initiatives.

“Since the public can’t come to the Tang Museum, the masks are a way for the museum to come to the public,” said Cherubini, an artist who divides her time between Hudson and Brooklyn, and is known for her boundary-breaking ceramic work.

