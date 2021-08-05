Discovering Saratoga: Fabulous Fillies Day 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a fabulous day to be a fab filly at the Saratoga Race Course! Fabulous Fillies Day, an annual tradition at the track, was created to support and honor local breast cancer survivors.

This year the event, hosted by the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA), is in partnership with To Life!, a Capital Region non-profit organization that provides support services to breast cancer patients and their families.

Racing fans wore pink during their visit to Saratoga Race Course to join in on the festive.

In the afternoon at the Jockey Silks Room Porch, fans who wear their most fashionable outfit – prominently featuring pink – entered the “Best in Pink” fashion contest for the chance to win a special prize package. Participants received a keepsake magnet photo with a suggested $5 donation to support To Life!.

The Best in Pink 2021 contest winners were Debra Rinaldo (of Canastota) and Ken Beitz (of Saratoga Springs).

