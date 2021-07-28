Discovering Saratoga: Dinosaurs in Motion exhibit opens

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Always wanted to discover the world of dinosaurs? A new exhibit at Universal Preservation Hall just opened called Dinosaurs in Motion.

Spread over two floors at UPH, the dino-mite experience engages and educates visitors of all ages by using 14 fully interactive, recycled life-size metal dinosaur sculptures inspired by actual fossils.

The life-sized metal sculptures captivate visitors while their exposed mechanics illustrate science and technology principles in a fun and engaging way.

The art portions highlight sketching, drawing, and sculpting; the science segments explore kinetics, biomechanics, and robotics; and the innovation areas encourage observing and experimenting.

“I’d say it’s pretty scary if there were in real life right now cause they’re huge,” said one young visitor.

Open from now until Oct. 17, ticket reservations are available here.